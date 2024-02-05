WrestleMania 40 Start Time Reportedly Changing

WWE has changed the start time for WrestleMania 40, according to emails sent to ticketholders. PWInsider reports that a number of ticketholders have said they received an email informing them that the official start time for each night is now 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT. Doors for the show will open each night at 4:30 PM ET.

The show is set to take place on April 6th and 7th in Philadelphia at Lincoln Field, and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.