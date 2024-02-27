wrestling / News
WrestleMania 40 Updated Betting Odds Released
– With the WrestleMania 40 card taking shape, BetOnline has released new betting odds for the key four title bouts that have been announced for the show. Currently, Cody Rhodes is heavily favored to finally beat Roman Reigns and end his title run at -700 odds. Reigns is actually the betting underdog right now at +400.
Also, there’s a prop bet for the event on if former UFC champion Conor McGregor will appear. You can see the current betting odds for the event below:
Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns
Cody Rhodes -700 (1/7)
Roman Reigns +400 (4/1)
Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins
Drew McIntyre -300 (1/3)
Seth Rollins +200 (2/1)
WWE Women’s Championship Match Winner
Bayley -1250 (2/25)
Iyo Sky (c) +550 (11/2)
WWE Women’s World Championship Match Winner
Rhea Ripley (c) -400 (1/4)
Becky Lynch +250 (5/2)
Wrestlemania Props
Will Conor McGregor appear at Wrestlemania?
Yes +500 (5/1)
WWE’s WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for April 6-7. The event will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.
