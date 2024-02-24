WrestleMania 40 Updated Lineup: Two New Title Bouts Official

– With the conclusion of today’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event, two more title bouts are now official for WrestleMania 40 later this April. Seth Rollins will once again defend his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre. Also, Rhea Ripley will defend her WWE Women’s World Title against Becky Lynch.

This will be the third time McIntyre challenges Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title, losing to him at WWE Crown Jewel and WWE Raw Day 1. McIntyre won the Men’s Chamber Match earlier today to secure a title shot. Meanwhile, Lynch won the Women’s Chamber Match to secure her shot. Here’s the full match announcements from WWE.com:

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (World Heavyweight Championship Match)

The Scottish Warrior will finally get his chance to win a world title in front of the masses as he faces World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins at The Showcase of the Immortals.

McIntyre has been on a personal vendetta ever since Jey Uso was traded to Raw late last year, becoming a bitter version of the Superstar that was once beloved. The Scottish Warrior has placed The Visionary in his path for his quest to win gold in front of the WWE Universe since his previous two world title wins occurred in empty arenas.

Despite McIntyre’s mean streak, The Scottish Warrior was unable to defeat Rollins the two times he challenged him at WWE Crown Jewel and WWE Day 1, partially due to Money in the Bank cash-in attempts from Damian Priest.

After defeating Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, LA Knight and Bobby Lashley inside the Elimination Chamber, McIntyre can finally claim the World Heavyweight Title when he faces The Architect at WrestleMania. Find out April 6 and 7 at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming LIVE on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!

Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch (Women’s World Championship Match)

At WrestleMania, Mami defends her Women’s World Title against The Man in what should be a legendary championship fight.

Becky Lynch has had her eye on the titleholder for some time, and now she finally has a chance to face her one-on-one.

The Man booked her ticket to WrestleMania after standing tall in the Elimination Chamber, besting Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Bianca Belair, Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in the vicious structure.

To capture her first singles title in nearly two years, The Man will have to go through Rhea Ripley, who has looked unstoppable since winning the championship from Charlotte Flair at last year’s Showcase of the Immortals.

Who will win this epic bout for the right to be Women’s World Champion? Find out April 6 and 7 at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming LIVE on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!