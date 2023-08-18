wrestling / News
WrestleMania 40 Reportedly Breaks WWE’s All-Time Gate Record
WrestleMania 40 tickets went on sale today, and the show has reportedly already broken the company’s all-time gate record. Tickets for the April 6th and 7th, 2024 PPV went on sale this morning, and according to Action Network sports business reporter Darren Rovell the show has broken WrestleMania 39’s record gate of $21.5 million.
Rovell reports that the show has already sold over 90,000 tickets between the two days, as you can see below.
The show takes place in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.
JUST IN: WrestleMania 40 went on sale today and has already broken @wwe’s all-time gate record ($21.5M at WrestleMania 39 in LA).
More than 90,000 tickets sold so far to the two-day event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in April 2024.
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 18, 2023
