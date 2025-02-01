wrestling / News

WrestleMania 41 Sign Raised at Lucas Oil Stadium for WWE Royal Rumble

February 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Wrestlemania 41 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has raised the WrestleMania 41 sign at Lucas Oil Stadium for tonight’s Royal Rumble event. The winners of the respective Rumble matches will earn shots of champions of their choosing at WrestleMania 41. A clip of the new sign setup has also been released and can be viewed below.

Tonight’s premium live event will be broadcast live on Peacock. WrestlemMania 41 is scheduled for April 19-20 in Paradise, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium. Both nights will also stream live on Peacock.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 41, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading