WrestleMania 41 Sign Raised at Lucas Oil Stadium for WWE Royal Rumble
February 1, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE has raised the WrestleMania 41 sign at Lucas Oil Stadium for tonight’s Royal Rumble event. The winners of the respective Rumble matches will earn shots of champions of their choosing at WrestleMania 41. A clip of the new sign setup has also been released and can be viewed below.
Tonight’s premium live event will be broadcast live on Peacock. WrestlemMania 41 is scheduled for April 19-20 in Paradise, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium. Both nights will also stream live on Peacock.
The Road to #WrestleMania 41 begins TONIGHT at #RoyalRumble! 🫵💥 pic.twitter.com/izjyKZnC4T
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2025
