WrestleMania 43 Reportedly Potentially Coming to Nashville

WrestleMania could be on its way to Nashville in 2027, according to a new report. The Tenneseean reports that according to Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. CEO Butch Spyridon, there is a verbal commitment for WWE to host what would be WrestleMania 43 in the city if it builds a proposed enclosed stadium.

Spyridon told the site that he has spoken in the past with WWE about hosting the yearly PPV, and that those talks ramped up after they Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans delivered the draft terms for the proposed stadium.

“The minute the Mayor’s office and the Titans released the stadium term sheet, we started looking for opportunities,” he said. “WWE had an incredible experience at Nissan Stadium this past summer, and we started talking. WrestleMania is considered the No. 6 top sports event brand in the world, and we are grateful for their confidence and belief in Nashville.”

WrestleMania has yet to be hosted from Tennesee. When contacted for comment by the Tenneseean, WWE said in a statement:

“Nashville has exploded as a cultural center in the United States and as the land of opportunity. WWE looks forward to hosting many events in partnership with the great city of Nashville at the proposed enclosed stadium.”

The proposal on the stadium will be put to a vote in the near future.