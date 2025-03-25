– Fans in Las Vegas for WrestleMania next month will have a chance to attend some special WrestleMania After Dark Shows, which will be held at Liv & Liv Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the official host hotel of WrestleMania 41, during WrestleMania 41 Weekend from April 17-20. WWE and Medium Rare, the team behind Shaq’s Fun House and Travis Kelce’s Kelce Jam, are launching the late-night event and concert series.

Tickets for the events go on sale on Friday, March 28 at 10:00 am PST/1:00 pm EST. Fans can also pre-register for tickets now at WrestleManiaAfterDark.com.

The events will feature musical performances, appearances by top WWE Superstars, interactive activations for fans, and more. Fans can purchase tickets to each event starting at $49.99, or a Weekend Combo Pass for $199.99. VIP Tickets and VIP Table options are also available. Here’s the full WWE WrestleMania After Dark Weekend Schedule:

Thursday, April 17: WrestleMania 41 Welcome Dinner and Launch Party at LIV\

● Welcome Dinner: 8:00pm-10:30pm. Official Launch Party: 10:30pm-4:00am

● Appearances from WWE Superstars Bianca Belair Charlotte Flair and Rey Mysterio

● Performances from Valentino Khan and DJ IRIE

● Welcome Dinner by Komodo: Kick off WrestleMania 41 with an exclusive WWE event at LIV with dinner by Komodo – featuring delicious takes on Southeast Asian dishes such as American Wagyu Tenderloin, Peking Duck, Wagyu Beef Sliders, Chicken Skewers, Plank Roasted Salmon, Salmon Tacos, Mushroom Tacos, Sushi Rolls, and an open bar experience.

● Tickets and VIP Experiences starting at $49.99

Friday, April 18: WrestleMania After Dark (Official Hall of Fame Afterparty) at LIV

● WrestleMania After Dark (Official Hall of Fame Afterparty) at LIV will take place from 10:30pm to 4:00am

● Appearances from WWE Superstars Bron Breakker and Liv Morgan

● Performances from Metro Boomin and DJ IRIE

● Tickets and VIP Experiences starting at $79.99

Saturday, April 19: WrestleMania After Dark at LIV

● WrestleMania After Dark at LIV will take place from 10:30pm to 4:00am

● Appearances from WWE Superstars Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso

● Performances from Machine Gun Kelly and DJ IRIE

● Tickets and VIP Experiences starting at $79.99

Sunday, April 20: Gronk Beach – WrestleMania After Dark Edition at LIV Beach

● Gronk Beach at LIV Beach will take place from 10:30pm to 4:00am

● Overview: Former WWE 24/7 Champion and four-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski is bringing his ultimate beach party Gronk Beach to WrestleMania. With a sold-out track record at Big Game Weekend and past artists including The Chainsmokers, Diplo, Flo Rida, and Lil Jon, plus appearances from Lizzo, Bill Belichick, Travis Kelce, Russell Westbrook, and more, Gronk Beach has grown into one of America’s most viral musical festivals

● Appearances from WWE Superstars Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton

● Performances from Flo Rida, Valentino Khan, and DJ Irie

● Tickets and VIP Experiences starting at $79.99

WWE fans can also get up to 30% off room rates for new and existing Fontainebleau Rewards members. More details can be found HERE.