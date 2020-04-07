WrestleMania And Last Night’s Raw Were Reportedly Taped Out of Order

If WrestleMania and last night’s Raw seemed to be slightly out of synch with each other, that’s because they were apparently taped out of order. It was reported on WOL today that WWE’s recent tapings saw all of the shows taped out of sequential order. Instead, they taped their last week and yesterday’s episodes of Raw, the episodes NXT and then WrestleMania.

This was done in order to allow them to use the sets for the various shows in sequence, without a need to take down the sets and then put them back up in order. The report also notes that while Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton were at the PC for the Raw tapings, WWE chose to do the Raw commentary for in post-production instead. They called the Raw-branded WrestleMania 36 matches live.