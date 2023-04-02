wrestling / News
WWE Wrestlemania 39 Attendance Announced For Night One
April 1, 2023 | Posted by
Following the women’s title match at Wrestlemania 39, The Miz and Snoop Dogg announced the attendance for night one. The show had an attendance of 80,497 at SoFi Stadium.
You can follow along with our live coverage here.
