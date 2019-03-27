WWE News: WrestleMania Axxess Full Schedule Released, Survivor Series Pre-Sale Code, The Bar Shares Video With John Arne Riise

– WWE.com has released the full talent listing and schedule for this year’s WrestleMania Axxess. You can check out that list below.

SUPERSTARS SCHEDULED FOR WRESTLEMANIA AXXESS

General Admission sessions:

Thursday, April 4

6 – 10 p.m.

Ember Moon, Ali, Samoa Joe, Lucha House Party, Mandy Rose, Baron Corbin, Alexa Bliss, Aleister Black, Jinder Mahal, Shelton Benjamin, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more!

Friday April 5

1 – 5 p.m.

AOP, Beth Phoenix, Drew McIntyre, Zelina Vega, Rusev, Ruby Riott, Sting, Shinsuke Nakamura, Mandy Rose, Lacey Evans, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more!

Friday April 5

6 – 10 p.m.

Rey Mysterio, Sonya Deville, Trish Stratus, The Usos, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Samoa Joe, Ember Moon, Apollo Crews, Elias, Kurt Angle, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more!

Saturday April 6

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Titus O’Neil, Alexa Bliss, Andrade, Kevin Owens, Alicia Fox, R-Truth, Sami Zayn, The Revival, Rowan, Mark Henry, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more!

Saturday April 6

1 – 5 p.m.

Lacey Evans, Kurt Angle, Aleister Black, Lana, Velveteen Dream, Beth Phoenix, Shinsuke Nakamura, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, Johnny Gargano, Ricochet, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more!

Saturday

6 – 10 p.m.

Sami Zayn, Finn Bálor, Adam Cole, The Bar, Toni Storm, Lio Rush, Velveteen Dream, Bianca Belair, Nikki Cross, Harper, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more!

Sunday April 7

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sting, Kevin Nash, Ruby Riott, Ivory, Pete Dunne, Sami Zayn, Zack Ryder, Sin Cara, Cedric Alexander, Lana, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more!

Monday

12 – 4 p.m.

Carmella, R-Truth, Shinsuke Nakamura, Harlem Heat, Lita, Samoa Joe, The IIconics, Mandy Rose, Naomi, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more!

– The online pre-sale has started for this year’s Survivor Series event. The card is set for November 24 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The pre-sale code is “SURVIVOR”.

– The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) filmed a video with John Arne Riise. You can check out that clip below.