Wrestlemania Card Expected To Be Finalized Next Week

The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the card for Wrestlemania has not been finalized but is expected to be by next week. All the matches that have already been announced are done, including Edge vs. Randy Orton, Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre, Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler, John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt, Undertaker vs. AJ Styles and Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair.

While the initial belief is that the company would do fewer matches, nothing is definite. Since there are two dates now instead of one, it’s likely there will be sixteen matches (the original plan) or more. The changes are expected to be finalized this week.

It’s unknown what will be added, as there are still multiple tiles (Smackdown tag team titles, Intercontinental title, RAW tag team titles, United States title, RAW and women’s tag team titles) with no matches announced. There was a planned triple threat match between The Kabuki Warriors, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and Beth Phoenix & Natalya, but that’s said to be ‘up in the air’.

A previous report suggested that there will be no battle royals this year, but the Observer claims that there are still two Battle Royals set. It’s also believed there will be a six-way match for the Smackdown women’s title with Bayley defending against Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Carmella, Naomi and a sixth unnamed person.