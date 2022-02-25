wrestling / News
WrestleMania Contract Signing & More Set For This Week’s Smackdown
February 24, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced two segments and a match for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following on Thursday for Friday’s show, which airs live on FOX:
* Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns WrestleMania contract signing
* Sami Zayn’s Intercontinental Championship celebration
* Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
