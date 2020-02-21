Wrestlemania Is Still Not Sold Out, Other WWE Events Also Have Seats Open

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa has still not sold out, with a few thousand tickets left on the primary market. However, sales are said to be doing well. The other shows are more mixed. None of them have sold out and there are still a fair amount of seats left. The demand for the shows other than Wrestlemania is at its lowest since WWE started hosting multiple shows in the same city during Mania weekend. It seems that people going to Tampa will be lower than past years.

The Hall of Fame ceremony on April 2 will not have the top section open and there are still seats available. Smackdown will open 40% of the upper deck and the full lower level and 100s and 200s. NXT will have the entire arena open but there are still a lot of tickets left. RAW will open up 35% of the upper deck and less than half of the 200s. This is a marked decrease from previous years in demand. Even the sections that are open still have several seats available.

Secondary market prices are also low, with Hall of Fame at $50 (due to low ticket availability with only half the building open), $45 for Smackdown, $45 for NXT, $39 for WrestleMania and $33 for Raw.