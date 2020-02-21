wrestling / News
Wrestlemania Is Still Not Sold Out, Other WWE Events Also Have Seats Open
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa has still not sold out, with a few thousand tickets left on the primary market. However, sales are said to be doing well. The other shows are more mixed. None of them have sold out and there are still a fair amount of seats left. The demand for the shows other than Wrestlemania is at its lowest since WWE started hosting multiple shows in the same city during Mania weekend. It seems that people going to Tampa will be lower than past years.
The Hall of Fame ceremony on April 2 will not have the top section open and there are still seats available. Smackdown will open 40% of the upper deck and the full lower level and 100s and 200s. NXT will have the entire arena open but there are still a lot of tickets left. RAW will open up 35% of the upper deck and less than half of the 200s. This is a marked decrease from previous years in demand. Even the sections that are open still have several seats available.
Secondary market prices are also low, with Hall of Fame at $50 (due to low ticket availability with only half the building open), $45 for Smackdown, $45 for NXT, $39 for WrestleMania and $33 for Raw.
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Is Open to Defending Her Title at NXT TakeOver Before WrestleMania, Says WWE Has Not Cleared Her Upper Body for Tattoos
- Shelton Benjamin Discusses How Frustrated He Is With Current WWE Role, What Led To His Release In 2010
- PCO Discusses His Backstage Heat With Shawn Michaels & Kevin Nash in WWE, Why He Refused to Job To Nash In Montreal
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Decision to Pair Shawn Michaels & Sherri Martel, Whose Idea It Was, Sherri Ending Up On HBK’s Theme Song