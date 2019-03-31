WWE News: WrestleMania By The Numbers Video, Becky Lynch Hypes WrestleMania Match at House Show

– WWE has released a new WrestleMania By the Numbers video, which features a host of statistics related to the PPV. You can see the video below:

At last night’s Wheeling, West Virginia live event, Becky Lynch cut a promo hyping her WrestleMania match against Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. You can see the video below.

“Gimme this!,” she said, grabbing a camera and pointing to the crowd cheer. “The people of Wheeling, West Virginia know who the real champ is. Charlotte can talk about her eight-time championships, eight times hitting the bullseye. It doesn’t mean anything when you’ve got unlimited arrows to shoot it with. We’ve got eight more days. Eight more days and then Becky Lynch is walking out a champion.”