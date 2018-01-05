Various News: Wrestlemania Ranked Among Reasons To Visit New Orleans, Tommy Dreamer On How Social Media Changed Wrestling,

– BW Bushington and PWInsider noted that a recent article called “18 Reasons to Visit NOLA in 2018” lists Wrestlemania 34 and all the WWE events from that weekend as the #9 reason to visit New Orleans in 2018. It placed among the annual events like Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest.

– The latest edition of E & C’s Pod of Awesomeness features Tommy Dreamer and Hurricane Helms discussing how technology and social media have changed the wrestling business.