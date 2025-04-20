– Sam Roberts and Megan Morant reacted to Night One of WrestleMania 41 in today’s WrestleMania Recap: Night One show, which is now available. The show includes interviews with new World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and new World Tag Team Champions The New Day. The full video is available below:

Sam Roberts and Megan Morant react to a shocking main event finish with Seth Rollins overcoming CM Punk and Roman Reigns thanks to an assist from Paul Heyman, Jey Uso and The New Day join the show to reflect on their title wins and more from WrestleMania Saturday.