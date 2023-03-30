wrestling / News
Wrestlemania Schedule To Be Revealed On ESPN’s First Take Today
In a post on Twitter, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith revealed that the match order for Wrestlemania 39 will be revealed on today’s episode of First Take.
He wrote: “Today, exclusively on @FirstTake, we will reveal the #WrestleMania Night 1 and Night 2 matches! I’m also going 1-on-1 with @WWE CEO Nick Khan. You DON’T want to miss this!”
