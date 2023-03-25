wrestling / News
WrestleMania Tag Team Preview Match Added to Monday’s WWE Raw
– WWE.com has confirmed a new eight-man tag team match for Monday’s edition of WWE Raw. You can check out the announcement below:
Preview for WrestleMania Showcase on Raw
This Monday night on Raw, the Men’s Fatal 4-Way Tag Team WrestleMania Showcase Match will get a preview like no other as the teams combine for an Eight-Man Tag Team Match.
The Street Profits will team with Braun Strowman and Ricochet to take on Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders.
The Street Profits and Strowman & Ricochet recently had a backstage confrontation on SmackDown, further upping the intrigue for this match.
Who will gain the momentum on their way to WrestleMania? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!
Monday’s edition of WWE Raw is being held at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Brock Lesnar and Omos’ WrestleMania Weigh In
* Miz TV with Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus
* Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Angelo Dawkins, & Montez Ford vs. Otis, Chad Gable, Ivar, Erik
* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa
