WrestleMania Talents Not Backstage at Raw

– A couple of big names set for WrestleMania matches are not backstage at Raw, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are not backstage as of now.

WWE announced last week that Rousey would be on every episode of Raw through WrestleMania. There’s always the possibility, if she doesn’t appear live, that she could appear in a video segment.

As for Lesnar, he was set to confront Roman Reigns at Raw after he “no-showed” their confrontation at the post-Elimination Chamber episode of the brand. It’s possible that WWE may do that angle again in order to keep heel heat on him, and further attempt to get the crowd behind Reigns. A report late last month from SI said that Lesnar was kept off the show because he was past his contractually-required dates with WWE.