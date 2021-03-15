wrestling / News

WWE News: WrestleMania Ticket On-Sale No Longer Listing Tomorrow, Ric Flair on Canvas 2 Canvas

March 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 37 Edge Roman Reigns

– WWE may be experiencing a delay on its WrestleMania 37 ticket on-sale date, if the Ticketmaster page is any indication. As PWInsider first reported, the ticket outlet is no longer listing tomorrow as the on-sale date for the show.

There is no official word if the ticket sale date is being pushed back, and WWE still has a featured article on the WrestleMania event page on WWE.com listing tomorrow as the date. WWE has been dealing with several logistical hurdles for having fans at the event, so it’s possible that the sales could be pushed back slightly.

– The latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas features Rob Schamberger painting Ric Flair:

