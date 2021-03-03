wrestling / News

Wrestlemania Tickets May Go On Sale Next Week

March 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wrestlemania 37 WWE

Fightful Select reports that the current plan in WWE is for tickets for Wrestlemania at Raymond James Stadium to go on sale next week. There will be a test event this Friday to work out any possible issues with ticket sales.

In a related note, WWE superstars were told several weeks ago that friends and family comped tickets would either be “severely limited” or completely unavailable due to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

