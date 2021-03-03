wrestling / News
Wrestlemania Tickets May Go On Sale Next Week
March 3, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that the current plan in WWE is for tickets for Wrestlemania at Raymond James Stadium to go on sale next week. There will be a test event this Friday to work out any possible issues with ticket sales.
In a related note, WWE superstars were told several weeks ago that friends and family comped tickets would either be “severely limited” or completely unavailable due to the COVID-19 safety protocols.
