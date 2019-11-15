wrestling / News

Wrestlemania Tickets On Sale But Ticketmaster Down For Maintenance

November 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Wrestlemania 36

Wrestlemania tickets officially went on sale for the general public today, but WWE got some bad news. Ticketmaster.com has been down for maintenance for hours and their app has reportedly crashed. Wrestlemania happens on April 5, 2020 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

