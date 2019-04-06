WWE News: Wrestlemania Watch Along Announced Featuring Ric Flair And More, Miz and Mrs Bonus Clip Online, New UpUpDownDown Clips Featuring Becky Lynch and Hamilton

– WWE has announced a new edition of their Watch Along for Wrestlemania featuring Ric Flair, Big Show, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Maria Menounous and Pat McAfee. It begins at 7 PM ET.

– UpUpDownDown has released two new videos. In the first, Xavier Woods takes on Hamilton. And in the second, Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston check out custom mache sneakers.

– Here’s a bonus clip from Miz and Mrs, with Nia Jax meeting baby Monroe.