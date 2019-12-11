wrestling / News
WrestleMania Weekend Event Tickets Go On Sale This Week
– WWE has announced the on-sale date for all of the WrestleMania 36 weekend shows. The company announced on Wednesday that tickets for Raw, Smackdown, NXT TakeOver and the Hall oe Fame ceremony will go on sale Friday at 12 PM ET.
You can see the full announcement, including the pre-sale code, below:
Get tickets for WrestleMania Week’s Raw, SmackDown, NXT TakeOver and Hall of Fame this Friday at 12 p.m. ET. ; Special Pre-Sale tickets available now
Fans from around the world will descend upon Tampa, Fla., for a week-long lineup of festivities in celebration of WrestleMania, taking place at Raymond James Stadium and live on WWE Network at 7 ET/4 PT on Sunday, April 5.
In addition to The Showcase of The Immortals, the WWE Universe can soon get tickets for other huge events taking place during WrestleMania Week at the Amalie Arena, including Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, NXT TakeOver and the 2020 WWE Hall of Famer Induction Ceremony.
Tickets go on sale for WrestleMania Week of Events this Friday at noon at www.ticketmaster.com, as well as the Quest Ticket Office at Amalie Arena.
In addition, special Pre-Sale tickets are now available using promo code DOTCOM.
Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of the excitement of WrestleMania Week this April.
