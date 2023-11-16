Various News: Another Pre-Sale Code for WWE Wrestlemania Week, Playlist Looks At WWE Superstar Suspensions, Stephen Amell Set For Highspots Signing

– WWE is still holding a pre-sale for Wrestlemania week events in Philadelphia. The combination ticket can be found here with the code PHILLY. It incudes Smackdown and the Hall of Fame Ceremony on April 5, NXT Stand and Deliver on April 6 and RAW on April 8.

– Stephen Amell is set to have a live autograph signing with Highspots tonight. You can pre-order items to be signed here. Highspots is also handling mail-order autographed items for Mandy Rose, Eric Bischoff, Lacey Evans and Nick Wayne for Wrestlecade 2023.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at superstar suspensions: