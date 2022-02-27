WrestlePit Turning Up the Heat Results 2.26.22: Josh Woods Defends ROH Pure Title

– WrestlePit Turning Up the Heat event was held yesterday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The event streamed live on FITE TV.

In the main event, Josh Woods defended the ROH Pure Championship against Victor Benjamin. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Fightful.

* Chandler Hopkins beat Marty The Moth

* Ray Lyn beat Dani Mo.

* Fabulous CB & LSG beat The Rad Boyz (Braden Elliott & Jake Wily), The Runway (Tyler Klein & Calvin Couture), and Cornelius Crummels & Sonny Defarge.

* Lady Frost beat Joey Sunseri.

* Jason Hotch beat Matt Taven and Breaux Keller.

* TME (Duke Davis, Ganon Jones Jr & Tony Johnson) beat The Mane Event (Midas Black, Jay Lyon & Nolo Kitano).

* ROH Pure Championship: Josh Woods (c) beat Victor Benjamin to retain the title..

Pittsburgh wrestling. In Pittsburgh. On livestream. This is the dream and the goal for my city. @WrestlePit is the only one doing it. https://t.co/yJMwGrotZh — Michael Sorg: Podcaster & Video Production (@Sorgatron) February 27, 2022