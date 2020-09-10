wrestling / News

WrestlePro Announces Return of Dream Sixteen Tournament, Richard Holliday & Ken Dixon Are First Entrants

September 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestlePro Dream Sixteen

– Earlier this week WrestlePro announced the return of the Dream Sixteen Tournament, which will take place over two days in October. First two entrants of the 16-man tournament have also been announced in Richard Holliday and Ken Dixon.

The Dream Sixteen Tournament will be held on Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25 in Union, New Jersey. Tickets are available now at WrestlePro’s website.

