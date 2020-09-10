WrestlePro Announces Return of Dream Sixteen Tournament, Richard Holliday & Ken Dixon Are First Entrants

– Earlier this week WrestlePro announced the return of the Dream Sixteen Tournament, which will take place over two days in October. First two entrants of the 16-man tournament have also been announced in Richard Holliday and Ken Dixon.

The Dream Sixteen Tournament will be held on Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25 in Union, New Jersey. Tickets are available now at WrestlePro’s website.

Tickets on Sale Tomorrow at http://WrestleProOnline.com

IT’S BACK! The second annual #DreamSixteen tournament returns Saturday 10/24 & Sunday 10/25! 16 Wrestlers • 2 Nights • 1 Winner Union, New Jersey Tickets on Sale Tomorrow at https://t.co/YRkmPOxu3Z pic.twitter.com/sAQSX0Kso7 — 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗣𝗿𝗼 (@WrestlePro) September 8, 2020

First entrant in the 2nd Annual #DreamSixteen Tournament making his WrestlePro debut is the “AirPod God” & @MostMarketable Richard Holliday! Saturday 10/24 & Sunday 10/25 – Union, NJ Tickets on sale now & Discounted Tickets for both nights available: https://t.co/KxAfFWXywm pic.twitter.com/25bACWY2Cu — 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗣𝗿𝗼 (@WrestlePro) September 8, 2020