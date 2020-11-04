wrestling / News

Various News: WrestlePro Announces Tag Match For Fan Appreciation Night, WWE Stock Up

November 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WrestlePro has announced a new tag team match for their Fan Appreciation Night event. The company announced on Twitter on Wednesday that Fallah Bahh and KC Navarro will face Nikos Rikos and Shawn Donovan at the show, which takes place on November 28th and streams on Facebook Live:

– WWE’s stock was up on Wednesday, closing at $39.10. That’s a rise of $0.60 (1.56%) and marks the best closing price for the stock since October 16th when it ended the day at $39.78. The market as a whole was up 1.38% on the day.

WrestlePro, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

