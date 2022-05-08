wrestling / News
WrestlePro Back To Brooklyn Results 5.6.22: Killer Kross vs. Joey Janela, More
WrestlePro Back To Brooklyn took place on Friday night in New York City, with Killer Kross vs. Joey Janela and more. You can check out the full results for the show below, per Fightful:
* GKM defeated Justin Corino
* The Rat Bastards (Adam Kirkland & Zander Torres) defeated The Even Stevens (Stephen Azure & Steve Somerset)
* Vargas defeated Hotdog Starkes
* KC Navarro defeated Bobby Wayward
* Dog Collar Match: Shawn Donavan defeated CPA
* WrestlePro Silver Championship Match: Fallah Bahh defeated J-Heru and Lukas Finnegan and MSG and Tony Vincita and Yoscifer El
* Dan Maff defeated Colt Cabana
🗣Two Hands!! #wrestlepro #backtobrooklyn @ColtCabana pic.twitter.com/cq64ACbNXU
— fυи αωєѕσмє αиgєℓιиα (@FunAwesomeAngie) May 7, 2022
* WrestlePro Gold Championship Match: Deonn Rusman defeated Traxx
* Killer Kross defeated Joey Janela
Janela met his DOOMSDAY!💀@Lady_Scarlett13 with a Smokeshow Destroyer and @realKILLERkross with the Saito!#BackToBrooklyn @WrestlePro pic.twitter.com/vUsDmrqHVd
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) May 7, 2022
Killer SmokeShow !! ❤️❤️❤️#wrestlepro #BackToBrooklyn @realKILLERkross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/GOzA13Ec3e
— fυи αωєѕσмє αиgєℓιиα (@FunAwesomeAngie) May 7, 2022
We got fan participation! @WrestlePro @JANELABABY getting beat up by kids.🤣@realKILLERkross #BackToBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/pSpeNcUyW0
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) May 7, 2022
