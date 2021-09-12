wrestling / News
WrestlePro Making Live FITE TV Debut Next Month With Welcome Back Show
September 12, 2021 | Posted by
WrestlePro will be making its live debut on FITE TV in October with its Welcome Back event. The promotion is set to hold the event in Rahway, New Jersey on October 16th, and you can order the show here.
The card for the event is:
* WrestlePro Silver Championship Match: Eddie Edwards vs. TJ Crawford vs. Aaron Rourke vs. Kevin Blackwood vs. Zach Gowen vs. 1 More TBA.
* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Shawn Donavan vs. Tommy Dreamer
* Justin Corino vs. Gangrel
* Matt Macintosh vs. Carlito Colon
* Dr. Bobby Wayward vs. Tony Nese
* Brian Myers vs. Dirty Dango (aka Fandango)
https://twitter.com/WrestlePro/status/1426989334549483525/photo/1
