WrestlePro May-Hem Results 5.7.22: Joey Janela vs. Pat Buck, More

WrestlePro held their latest show May-Hem over the weekend, with Joey Janela battling Pat Buck and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful. The event took place on Saturday in Rahway, New Jersey and aired on FITE TV.

* Shawn Dean def. Craig Steele

* CPA def. CW Anderson

* WrestlePro Tag Team Championships Match: Bear Country ) def. Fallah Bahh & Mario Bokara

* Scarlett Bordeaux def. Melina

* Colt Cabana def. Scotty 2 Hotty

* WrestlePro Gold Championship Match: Deonn Rusman def. Bobby Wayward and Matt Macintosh and World Famous CB

* Vargas def. Colton Charles

* Killer Kross def. LSG

* Pat Buck def. Joey Janela