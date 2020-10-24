wrestling / News
WrestlePro Reopening Dojo, Updates Card For Dream 16 Tournament
– WrestlePro is reopening their dojo with an open house set for next week. Pat Buck has announced that the dojo will reopen with classes starting November 2nd featuring Buck, Anthony Bowens, LSG and Bobby Wayward as trainers.
The announcement noted that an open house will be held next Wednesday. You can see more details in the below tweet:
“Fear does not exist in this Dojo.” Also….we’re back!!! Open house next Wednesday! @WrestlePro @CreateAPro pic.twitter.com/hfuRaFzlTQ
— Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) October 21, 2020
– The company slo announced an updated card for Saturday and Sunday’s 2020 Dream Sixteen Tournament in Union, NJ, with the first round as follows:
*Bobby Wayward vs. Habib
*Micah Taylor vs. Elia Baratz
*TJ Crawford vs. Richard Holliday
*Max Caster vs. Gangrel
*Brian Pillman Jr vs. Brad Hollister
*Vinny Pacifico vs. Stapp
*Ken Dixon vs. LSG
*Lance Anoai vs. Aaron Rourke
TOMORROW!!! The two day #DreamSixteen tournament begins. You don’t want to miss this event. Go get those tickets! https://t.co/ZcCeOpIqpH pic.twitter.com/uOKikbcStf
— 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗣𝗿𝗼 (@WrestlePro) October 23, 2020
