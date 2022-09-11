WrestlePro SeptemBrawl Results 9.9.22: Women’s Title Tournament, More

WrestlePro’s latest show was Septembrawl, and it took place on Friday featuring Women’s Title Tournament matches and more. You can check out some results from the FITE TV-airing show, which took place in Rahway, New Jersey, below per Cagematch.net:

* TJ Crawford def. Aaron Rourke

* Justin Corino def. KC Navarro

* WrestlePro Women’s Title Tournament First Round Match: Brandi Lauren def. Harley Cameron

* WrestlePro Silver Championship Match: Fallah Bahh def. Cheeseburger, Colton Charles, Leo Sparrow, Victor Benjamin, and Yoscifer El

* LSG def. Jimmy Jacobs

* Zack Clayton def. CPA

* Josh Woods def. Traxx

* WrestlePro Women’s Title Tournament First Round Match: Lady Frost def. Queen Aminata

* GKM def. Flip Gordon and Matt Macintosh and Tyler Payne

* Dan Maff def. Brian Myers

Oh… by the way. Didn't sleep last night because of this.. thing. Me and @ShernoffShow at a loss for words on @FiteTV during @WrestlePro #SeptemBRAWL pic.twitter.com/Q6Lxyq3jJo — Dave Sturchio (@DaveSturchio) September 11, 2022