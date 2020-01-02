WrestlePro Showcases Successes for 2019, DDP and Gangrel Appearing at Alaska Events in May

– Earlier this week, New Jersey independent wrestling promotion, WrestlePro, showcased the company’s success from throughout last year, including owner Pat Buck joining WWE as a producer and more. You can check out WrestlePro’s statement below.

WrestlePro has upcoming events scheduled on January 30 with Shotgun Thursday Night, Sink or Swim. Also, WrestlePro In Your House is scheduled for February 8. PWInsider reports that King Mo Lawal will be working the February 8 event in Rahway, New Jersey, and there’s another event scheduled for Rahway on March 28.

Additionally, WP is scheduled to run shows in Alaska later this May. WP hits Fairbanks on May 8 and Anchorage on May 9. DDP and Gangrel are scheduled for Meet & Greets on May 9. Ticket information is available HERE.