WrestlePro Welcome Back Results: Impact Knockouts Title Defended, More

WrestlePro held their latest show on Saturday night, featuring an Impact Knockouts Title defense and more. You can see the full results from the show, which took place in Rahway, New Jersey, below courtesy of Fightful:

* Bobby Wayward def. Tony Nese

* Crowbar def. Justin Corino

* The Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson) def. The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan)

* CPA def. Shawn Donavan

* Brian Myers def. Dirty Dango

* Matt Macintosh def. Carlito

* IMPACT Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) def. Mercedes Martinez by DQ

* WrestlePro Silver Championship: Aaron Rourke def. Eddie Edwards (c) and Fallah Bahh and Kevin Blackwood and World Famous CB and Zach Gowen

I never expected to be taken out via @FALLAH1 ’s ass but here we are……☠️ #WrestleProWelcomeBack @WrestlePro pic.twitter.com/TzzmWJ4vg4

* W. Morrissey came out to address the fans and call out Joey Janela.

Last night, after @PerfectAaron1 won the Silver Championship, @TheCaZXL appeared. He had one thing on his mind, thanking everyone for their support… well almost everyone.

He had a very direct message for @JANELABABY.

Watch the full promo: https://t.co/hgUopG3aiN pic.twitter.com/qr0Pua1M4v

— 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗣𝗿𝗼 (@WrestlePro) October 17, 2021