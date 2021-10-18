wrestling / News

WrestlePro Welcome Back Results: Impact Knockouts Title Defended, More

October 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestlePro, Anthony Bowens

WrestlePro held their latest show on Saturday night, featuring an Impact Knockouts Title defense and more. You can see the full results from the show, which took place in Rahway, New Jersey, below courtesy of Fightful:

* Bobby Wayward def. Tony Nese

* Crowbar def. Justin Corino

* The Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson) def. The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan)

* CPA def. Shawn Donavan

* Brian Myers def. Dirty Dango

* Matt Macintosh def. Carlito

* IMPACT Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) def. Mercedes Martinez by DQ

* WrestlePro Silver Championship: Aaron Rourke def. Eddie Edwards (c) and Fallah Bahh and Kevin Blackwood and World Famous CB and Zach Gowen

* W. Morrissey came out to address the fans and call out Joey Janela.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestlePro, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading