Note On Wrestler Backstage At Tonight’s WWE RAW (Possible Spoilers)
August 7, 2023
PWInsider reports that former Impact and NWA World Champion Nick Aldis is in Minneapolis for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. According to the report, Aldis is being brought in for a producer role, which was what the company was rumored to be interested in him for. He will be at several TV tapings going forward.
Aldis recently pulled out of several independent dates due to a back injury. There’s no word on if he might appear on camera any time soon, but producers typically stay backstage.
