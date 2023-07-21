wrestling / News
Note On Wrestler Backstage For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
July 21, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Big E was spotted arriving at tonight’s WWE Smackdown taping in Orlando about an hour ago. The former WWE champion has been out of action for over a year due to a broken neck.
It’s unknown what the plans are for him, if any, for tonight’s broadcast.
