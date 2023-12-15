wrestling / News
Details On Wrestler Expected To Return At Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Taping (SPOILERS)
December 15, 2023
PWInsider reports that AJ Styles is expected to return for tonight’s double Smackdown taping in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Styles had been rumored for a return several weeks ago but WWE decided to hold off on it.
Styles has been on WWE programming since September 22. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have already returned to the ring but have yet to return to TV. Styles is expected to be back on the road for WWE starting tonight.