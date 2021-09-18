Wrestler Inducted Into Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame At Yesterday’s Tapings (SPOILERS)

As previously reported, Impact Wrestling have been taping episodes of TV, as well as the Victory Road and Knockouts Knockdown PPV events. During the taping of the Knockouts PPV, Awesome Kong was inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. During her speech, Kong dedicated her induction to Daffney, who passed away on September 1 at the age of 46.

Kong joins past inductees Sting (2012), Kurt Angle (2013), Jeff Jarrett (2015), Earl Hebner (2015), Gail Kim (2016), Abyss (2018) and Ken Shamrock (2020).