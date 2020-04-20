wrestling / News
Wrestler Released From WWE Could Appear On Tonight’s RAW
ProWrestlingSheet’s Ryan Satin, who works for WWE Backstage, said that a wrestler who has been released from the company could appear on tonight’s episode of RAW.
He wrote: “Hearing it’s possible that one of the wrestlers who was released from WWE last week could be making an appearance on RAW tonight.”
Hearing it’s possible that one of the wrestlers who was released from WWE last week could be making an appearance on RAW tonight.
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 20, 2020
It wouldn’t be unheard of for one of the wrestlers to appear tonight. Drave Maverick revealed he will still be a part of the interim NXT cruiserweight championship tournament. Maria Kanellis also posted to Twitter earlier today that she and Mike Bennett will have an announcement during RAW tonight.
