Wrestler Returns From Injury At Today’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

September 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful Select reports that Heath Slater returned to Impact Wrestling at this weekend’s tapings in Nashville. He has been out of action since Bound for Glory last year. He had surgery earlier this year for nagging injuries.

