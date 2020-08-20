wrestling / News

Wrestler Rumored For ROH Debut Issues Statement (SPOILERS)

August 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH logo

Yesterday, it was reported that Impact Wrestling star EC3 is currently in Baltimore for the company’s first TV tapings since the COVID-19 pandemic started. He is expected to make his debut for ROH at the tapings, which run through Sunday.

EC3 issued a statement to Wrestlezone about the report, but kept it brief.

He said: “There is more than one narrative to control.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

EC3, ROH, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading