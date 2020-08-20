wrestling / News
Wrestler Rumored For ROH Debut Issues Statement (SPOILERS)
August 20, 2020 | Posted by
Yesterday, it was reported that Impact Wrestling star EC3 is currently in Baltimore for the company’s first TV tapings since the COVID-19 pandemic started. He is expected to make his debut for ROH at the tapings, which run through Sunday.
EC3 issued a statement to Wrestlezone about the report, but kept it brief.
He said: “There is more than one narrative to control.“
