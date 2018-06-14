Wrestler Rumored For Heel Turn At Money in the Bank (SPOILERS)

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live (via SportsKeeda), it was suggested that WWE may be planning a heel turn for Natalya at the Money in the Bank PPV this Sunday.

The speculation was that Natalya would turn on her friend Ronda Rousey either during or after her match with Nia Jax. Natalya is a participant in the Women’s Money in the Bank match. It was noted that she originally sold an injury to her right knee two weeks ago, but Monday she sold her left knee. It was believed that she could be faking the injury to trick her friend in-story.