Wrestler Spotted In Riyadh Ahead of Tonight’s WWE Smackdown and Night of Champions (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

WWE is set to present Friday Night Smackdown tonight and Night of Champions tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. PWInsider reports that a wrestler that has yet to debut on television was spotted in Riyadh ahead of this weekend’s events. According to the report, Hikuleo was seen among the various roster members that are in the country.

Hikuleo hasn’t competed on television after signing with WWE last year. However, he did wrestle dark matches before Smackdown events earlier this month.