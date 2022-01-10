wrestling / News
Wrestler Suffers Injury Scare During Impact Wrestling Tapings, Said To Be Okay (SPOILERS)
January 10, 2022 | Posted by
During the Impact Wrestling tapings last night in Dallas, Charlie Haas made a surprise appearance and promptly challenged Josh Alexander. The two would eventually have a match that Alexander won, which was followed by a group of ROH wrestlers attacking them and others. PWInsider reports that Haas was ‘knocked loopy’ during the post-match brawl and was legitimately taken to the back on a stretcher.
However, he was later reported to be up and moving around backstage. The general belief is that he will be okay, but it was described as a “scary” moment.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Knockouts Ultimate X Match at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill
- Impact News: Note on ROH Invaders’ Contract Statuses, Reaction to Mickie James’ Royal Rumble Announcement
- Tony Khan Teases Huge Plans For AEW In 2022, Talks Booking Of Former Undisputed Era Members
- Paige Reacts To Trending On Twitter After Royal Rumble Announcement, Comments On Release Of Brian James