Wrestler Suffers Injury Scare During Impact Wrestling Tapings, Said To Be Okay (SPOILERS)

During the Impact Wrestling tapings last night in Dallas, Charlie Haas made a surprise appearance and promptly challenged Josh Alexander. The two would eventually have a match that Alexander won, which was followed by a group of ROH wrestlers attacking them and others. PWInsider reports that Haas was ‘knocked loopy’ during the post-match brawl and was legitimately taken to the back on a stretcher.

However, he was later reported to be up and moving around backstage. The general belief is that he will be okay, but it was described as a “scary” moment.