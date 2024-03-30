List of Wrestlers Advertised For WWE Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

WWE will hold its annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on next week’s episode of Smackdown, the night before Wrestlemania. Some of the participants were advertised during today’s Smackdown Lowdown. They include:

* Cedric Alexander

* Ashante Thee Adonis

* Pretty Deadly

* Cameron Grimes

* Indus Sher

* The Creed Brothers

* Ivar

* Akira Tozawa

* Otis

* JD McDonagh

* Apollo Crews

* Andrade

* Ricochet

* Chad Gable

* Bronson Reed

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Otis