List of Wrestlers Advertised For WWE Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
March 30, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will hold its annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on next week’s episode of Smackdown, the night before Wrestlemania. Some of the participants were advertised during today’s Smackdown Lowdown. They include:
* Cedric Alexander
* Ashante Thee Adonis
* Pretty Deadly
* Cameron Grimes
* Indus Sher
* The Creed Brothers
* Ivar
* Akira Tozawa
* Otis
* JD McDonagh
* Apollo Crews
* Andrade
* Ricochet
* Chad Gable
* Bronson Reed
* Shinsuke Nakamura
Andrade, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Omos, Creed Brothers are among the names advertised for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on 4/5 WWE SmackDown pic.twitter.com/1qhIsWvOxA
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) March 30, 2024
