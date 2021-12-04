wrestling / News
Wrestlers Briefed About Cartel Threats Ahead Of AAA Triplemania Regia
December 4, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that there was concern from some of the wrestlers coming in for AAA Triplemania Regia after cartel threats caused a recent AAA show to get cancelled. Some of the talent were informed about the threats coming in. However, the threats were more for the organizers of the event AAA was part of than AAA itself. The talent were told the same thing and that they don’t have to worry about their safety. Fightful spoke with some of the talent who said they were not bothered heading into this weekend.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Discontinuing Blu-Ray & DVDs In US & Canada Next Year
- Bryan Danielson On WWE Overreacting When AEW Started, Potentially Forming Faction In AEW
- Note On WWE’s Plans For Rebranding Elias, Nixed Randy Savage-Style Gimmick
- More Details On The Young Bucks’ Deal With AEW, Which Wrestlers Have Similar Deals