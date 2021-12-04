Wrestlers Briefed About Cartel Threats Ahead Of AAA Triplemania Regia

Fightful Select reports that there was concern from some of the wrestlers coming in for AAA Triplemania Regia after cartel threats caused a recent AAA show to get cancelled. Some of the talent were informed about the threats coming in. However, the threats were more for the organizers of the event AAA was part of than AAA itself. The talent were told the same thing and that they don’t have to worry about their safety. Fightful spoke with some of the talent who said they were not bothered heading into this weekend.