Wrestlers From AEW and WWE React To The Release of The Revival
As we reported earlier today, The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) were granted their immediate release for WWE after previously asking for it over a year ago. Several wrestlers, including from both AEW and WWE, have reacted to the news on Twitter.
One notable reaction came from Aleister Black, who wrote: “Both of you made me a better wrestler. Inside and outside the ring true professionals. Nothing but respect and love for the both of you. Take the world friends.”
Impact Wrestling’s Ethan Page added: “Sooo @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE…. we doin’ this when quarantine is over? #TheRevival vs #TheNorth”
Tag Team Wrestling.
🙂😈
— Proud & Powerful🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) April 10, 2020
Can’t quite explain it, but I have a sudden urge to study Revival matches today.
— Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) April 10, 2020
Both of you made me a better wrestler. Inside and outside the ring true professionals. Nothing but respect and love for the both of you. Take the world friends. https://t.co/D9JSQSw8f8
— Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) April 10, 2020
Forever pic.twitter.com/3TxzzQP98O
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 10, 2020
Forever grateful for everything @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE have done for us ❤️ #Reviiconics #FTR pic.twitter.com/dBFIqRJM0Q
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) April 10, 2020
Sooo @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE …. we doin’ this when quarantine is over? #TheRevival vs #TheNorth https://t.co/vUiNhE5UBB
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) April 10, 2020
Free at last! https://t.co/8Xtgyo1yWh
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) April 10, 2020
Love you guys soooo much!! @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE ❤️❤️ https://t.co/G7v8xjMTgf
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 10, 2020
Forever Family. @ScottDawsonWWE @EdgeRatedR @DashWilderWWE @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/R3JA1GVtM5
— Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) April 10, 2020
My guess is we have not seen the last…or best of @ScottDawsonWWE and @DashWilderWWE https://t.co/UoLUS0Lugf
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 10, 2020
I love Tag-Team wrestling and I loved working with, and just watching, @DashWilderWWE and @ScottDawsonWWE do their thing. All my best to these two!
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 10, 2020
