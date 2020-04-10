wrestling / News

Wrestlers From AEW and WWE React To The Release of The Revival

April 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Revival Clash of Champions

As we reported earlier today, The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) were granted their immediate release for WWE after previously asking for it over a year ago. Several wrestlers, including from both AEW and WWE, have reacted to the news on Twitter.

One notable reaction came from Aleister Black, who wrote: “Both of you made me a better wrestler. Inside and outside the ring true professionals. Nothing but respect and love for the both of you. Take the world friends.

Impact Wrestling’s Ethan Page added: “Sooo @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE…. we doin’ this when quarantine is over? #TheRevival vs #TheNorth

