Cody Rhodes, Zelina Vega, Others Honor Those Lost In 9-11 Attacks On 22nd Anniversary

September 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, with several wrestlers paying respect on social media. This includes Zelina Vega, who tragically lost her father on that day. You can see tributes from Vega, Cody Rhodes and more below.

