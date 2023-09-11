wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes, Zelina Vega, Others Honor Those Lost In 9-11 Attacks On 22nd Anniversary
Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, with several wrestlers paying respect on social media. This includes Zelina Vega, who tragically lost her father on that day. You can see tributes from Vega, Cody Rhodes and more below.
Love you Dad. 3/26/68 – 9/11/01 pic.twitter.com/lVHblKoUOb
— 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) September 11, 2023
Never. Ever. Forget. 🇺🇸🙏
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) September 11, 2023
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 11, 2023
#NeverForget 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qFj1eagvCZ
— Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) September 11, 2023
At times it feels like it was a life time ago, but on this day each year it feels like it was yesterday. 9/11, the day I will never forget. That morning, waking up in Houston to the news and watching the towers fall. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/QBZQboKQcB
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) September 11, 2023
#NeverForget911 🙏🏻🇺🇸
— Mandy (@mandysacs) September 11, 2023
9/11, We Will Never Forget!!!#September11 pic.twitter.com/nsJ47NC8mM
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 11, 2023
#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/ynUkHKtkXB
— WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2023
