– The wrestling world is reeling from The New Day tenth anniversary segment that took place on last night’s WWE Raw. During the segment, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston turned their backs on Big E, criticizing their former stablemate for choosing his new life and girlfriend over them. Ultimately, Woods and Kingston stuck together, but it looks like they broke bad. Since that time, a number of WWE Superstars and other industry veterans have commented on the segment, including AEW star Anthony Bowens.

Michin notably said on Woods and Kingston, “I take it all back. @WWEBigE is the only real one out of the group with Benedict Arnold and Aaron Burr.” Meanwhile, Ethan Page wrote on The New Day segment, “Always been a BIG fan of @AustinCreedWins & @TrueKofi 🤣” Former WWE Superstar Hurricane Helms (aka Shane Helms), stated, “I broke my neck and I came back. #WhassupWitDat” You can view their various reactions below:

How is everyone's Monday going? — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) December 3, 2024

OK I GUESS TONIGHT WAS A BAD NIGHT TO ASK. I’ll ask on a new day https://t.co/klox0b1RxT — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) December 3, 2024

Ethan can you log out quickly? — karmen petrovic 🗡 (@karmen_wwe) December 3, 2024

I hope every time you sit at a table it's wobbly @TrueKofi — Stephanie Hypes (@StephanieHypes) December 3, 2024

Or when he puts socks on he steps in puddles. Preferably pee puddles. — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) December 3, 2024

This is all I ever wanted you to see. A New Day. ⌛️ — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) December 3, 2024

Me right now watching this segment with The New Day. pic.twitter.com/0MLXSY73ru — Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) December 3, 2024

I was able to get to a tv between flights. I could’ve cried at The New Day stuff. What’s even the point anymore. 😭 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ZLdl3OAyGD — Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) December 3, 2024

Dancing on the grave of The New Day https://t.co/msYdZnOliC pic.twitter.com/CNIUUEgEWw — Kit Wilson 😍☠️ (@KitWilson_PD) December 3, 2024

I take it all back. @WWEBigE is the only real one out of the group with Benedict Arnold and Aaron Burr. https://t.co/u6SAppl6hP — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) December 3, 2024

I broke my neck and I came back. #WhassupWitDat — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 3, 2024