wrestling / News

Michin, Anthony Bowens, Ethan Page, Zelina Vega, More React to The New Day 10th Anniversary Segment

December 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw The New Day 12-2-24 Image Credit: WWE

– The wrestling world is reeling from The New Day tenth anniversary segment that took place on last night’s WWE Raw. During the segment, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston turned their backs on Big E, criticizing their former stablemate for choosing his new life and girlfriend over them. Ultimately, Woods and Kingston stuck together, but it looks like they broke bad. Since that time, a number of WWE Superstars and other industry veterans have commented on the segment, including AEW star Anthony Bowens.

Michin notably said on Woods and Kingston, “I take it all back. @WWEBigE is the only real one out of the group with Benedict Arnold and Aaron Burr.” Meanwhile, Ethan Page wrote on The New Day segment, “Always been a BIG fan of @AustinCreedWins & @TrueKofi 🤣” Former WWE Superstar Hurricane Helms (aka Shane Helms), stated, “I broke my neck and I came back. #WhassupWitDat” You can view their various reactions below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, The New Day, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading